Powerful storm uproots trees, damaging cars and homes

EVANSTON, Ill. – A massive cleanup is underway in Evanston after powerful storms yesterday ripped up trees, buckled sidewalks and flooded streets.

Trees fell onto cars and some hit homes.

The storm only lasted about 30 minutes, but it was long enough to cause a lot of damage.

The damage was likely caused by a microburst, a localized but powerful downdraft.

Part of the roof of a parking garage at NorthShore Evanston Hospital was also ripped off.

No one was hurt.