MLB allows nicknames on jerseys for ‘Players Weekend’

Major League Baseball is taking a page out of the XFL’s playbook, at least for one weekend.

According to a memo obtained by Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan, the league will allow nicknames on the back of jerseys for ‘Players Weekend,’ which runs from August 25th through the 27th.

Players will have the option to wear a jersey with a nickname – though they are limited to just one, according to the memo, and “inappropriate or offensive” nicknames will be banned. The jerseys from the weekend will be sold by MLB, which will donate the proceeds to the Youth Development Foundation, an initiative on which the league and MLBPA work together.

Baseball’s version of fashion week also gives players a chance to sport some fancy footwear and gaudy accessories.

The items with minimal color restrictions include spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves and catcher’s masks. The colors, according to the memo, must avoid interfering with the game and an umpire’s ability to make a call. White gloves, wristbands and sleeves are prohibited.

Even better, the customized uniforms will be auctioned off with proceeds going to MLB and MLB Players Association charities.