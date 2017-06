Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A man was wounded in a shooting in a crowded and busy area of downtown Chicago Thursday night.

Police say the 21-year-old was shot in the 100 block of South Michigan around 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He has stabilized.

Police say the victim has been uncooperative.

No one is in custody.