Man traveling to 50 states to mow lawns for those in need

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. — One man’s act of kindness has turned into a cross country movement.

Rodney Smith is on a mission to mow lawns across the country. Smith is a graduate student from Hunstville, Alabama and is originally from a small island called Bermuda.

Smith has been traveling to all 50 states cutting other people’s grass. He’s currently on his 49th state, Alaska.

Smith says, it all started back in 2015 when he saw an elderly man struggling to mow his own lawn. Upon that moment, he decided to help cut grass for not only the elderly, but the disabled, single-parent mothers, and veterans as well, all for free.

He now has a nationwide organization called “Raising Men Lawn Care Service,” where kids join to make a difference and help cut grass for those in need. Boys and girls ages 7-17 can get involved and they do more then just mow lawns, they rake and shovel snow as well. For Smith, it’s a way for kids to give back to their communities.

Smith plans to wrap up his 50 state tour Wednesday by traveling to Hawaii.

You can donate to Raising Men Lawn Care Service on their GoFundMe page.