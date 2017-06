Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Would you rather go to jail than spend another minute with your spouse?

That's the choice a man from Kansas made; he chose poorly.

Lawrence John Ripple was tired of fighting with his wife; so he robbed a bank, then waited calmly for the police to arrest him, and take him to jail -- away from his wife.

He even handed the teller a note saying he'd rather be in jail than at home.

But it backfired on him; a judge sentenced him to six months... of home confinement.