Lunchbreak: Garlic scape pesto pasta salad, prepared by Jackie Gennett, Bushel and Pecks and details about the Green City Market At The Park

Jackie Gennett
Bushel & Peck’s
328 State Street
Beloit, WI
www.bushelandpecks.com
Event:
Green City Market At The Park
3637 N. Clark Street
Most Thursday’s
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
www.greencitymarket.org
Garlic Scape Pesto
Ingredients:
1 cup garlic scapes, cut into 1″ pieces
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
1/3 cup walnut pieces
1/2 cup crumbled goat feta
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon sea salt
Directions:
Blend all ingredients in food processor until the consistency of a paste.
Garlic Scape Pesto Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
4 cups cooked pasta, such as rotini or macaroni
1/4 cup snap peas, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/4 cup french breakfast radish, sliced
1/4 cup green onions, sliced into 1/4 inch pieces
Tbs chives, minced
Directions:
Toss all with 1.5 cups garlic scape pesto. Garnish with fresh cut chives.