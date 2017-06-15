Lunchbreak: Garlic scape pesto pasta salad, prepared by Jackie Gennett, Bushel and Pecks and details about the Green City Market At The Park

Jackie Gennett

Bushel & Peck’s

328 State Street

Beloit, WI

www.bushelandpecks.com

Event:

Green City Market At The Park

3637 N. Clark Street

Most Thursday’s

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

www.greencitymarket.org

Garlic Scape Pesto

Ingredients:

1 cup garlic scapes, cut into 1″ pieces

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

1/3 cup walnut pieces

1/2 cup crumbled goat feta

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

Blend all ingredients in food processor until the consistency of a paste.

Garlic Scape Pesto Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked pasta, such as rotini or macaroni

1/4 cup snap peas, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 cup french breakfast radish, sliced

1/4 cup green onions, sliced into 1/4 inch pieces

Tbs chives, minced

Directions:

Toss all with 1.5 cups garlic scape pesto. Garnish with fresh cut chives.