June off to a near historic warm open

June is no stranger to warm weather. On average, it’s the city’s 3rd warmest month behind July and August.

But what’s transpired so far this month is nearly unprecedented.

Each day this month but one has averaged above normal. Six of the opening 15 days have logged a high temperature 90 degrees or warmer at the city’s official observation site O’Hare Airport.

And, most impressive, is the near eight degree temperature surplus. The 73.9 degree monthly average is good enough to rank 3rd warmest since records began in 1871 and the warmest June 1-15 period in the 44 years since 1973.

The early season heat will continue through Saturday before gusty thunderstorms usher cooler and drier air into the area.