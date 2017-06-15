Husband sentenced to home confinement after robbing a bank to escape his wife

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man who said he robbed a Kansas City bank so he could get away from his wife has been sentenced to home confinement.

Last September, 70-year-old Lawrence John Ripple went to the Bank of Labor, a block from Kansas City police headquarters. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After the teller handed him the money, Ripple waited for police.

KTVI reports that U.S. District Court Judge Carlos Murguia sentenced Ripple on Tuesday to six months of home confinement after public defender Chekasha Ramsey and Catania cited Ripple’s health issues, remorse and unlikeliness to commit the crime again.

Ripple, who cites depression as the reason for his behavior, was ordered to pay $227.27 to the Bank of Labor. That amount covers the billable hours for bank employees sent home following the robbery, along with $100 to a crime victims fund.

The Kansas City Star reports he suffered from the depression after undergoing a quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2015. The depression remained undiagnosed and caused him to become irritable but did not demonstrate anything serious, according to Ripple.

Court records show that Ripple wrote the robbery note in front of his wife and told her he would rather be in jail than at home. Ramsey called the robbery a “cry for help,” and said that he has since been properly diagnosed, is on proper medication and feels like his normal self again.

Ripple apologized to both Bank of Labor and the bank teller on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his wife and family.