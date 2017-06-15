Fourth of July 2017 fireworks displays in Chicago area — see the full list

CHICAGO — Don’t forget to book plans to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Check out the detailed listing below for fireworks displays across the Chicago area.

If we’re missing your town’s fireworks display, fill out the form below at the bottom of this page and we’ll add it to our list.

Algonquin

Algonquin Founders’ Day

Algonquin Lakes Park

1401 Compton Dr.

July 30 at 9:00 p.m.

Antioch

Antioch July 4th Celebration

Williams Park

874 Main Street

July 4 at Dusk

Arlington Heights

Arlington Park July 4 Fireworks

Arlington Park Race Track

2200 Euclid Avenue

July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Aurora

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks

RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway Street

July 4 at 9:35 p.m.

Barrington

Barrington 4th of July Festival

Barrington High School

616 West Main

July 4 at Dusk

Bartlett

Bartlett Fourth of July

700 S. Bartlett Road

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Batavia

Batavia July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks

Engstrom Park

Millview Drive and West Main Street

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Bensenville

Bensenville LibertyFest

Redmond Recreational Complex

735 E. Jefferson

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook All American Celebration

Bolingbrook Golf Club

2001 Rodeo Drive

July 4 at Dusk

Bridgeview

Bridgeview July 3rd Celebration

Bridgeview Park District

8100 S Beloit

July 3 at Dusk

Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove Independence Day Fireworks

Village Hall Campus

48 Raupp Blvd.

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Burbank

Burbank Park Independence Day Celebration

77th and Narragansett East

July 1 at 9:30 p.m.

Burr Ridge

Burr Ridge July Fourth Fireworks

Walker Park

7425 S. Wolf Rd.

July 3 at Dusk

Chicago

Navy Pier Fireworks

Navy Pier

600 E. Grand Ave.

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Heights

Chicago Heights Spectacular Fireworks

Bloom High School’s north soccer field

101 West 10th Street

July 3 at 9:00 p.m.

Country Club Hills

Fireworks Celebration

Country Club Hills Theater Campus

4200 West 183rd Street

Country Club Hills, IL 60478

July 4 at 7:00 P.M.

Alcohol prohibited.

Crystal Lake

Fireworks on Crystal Lake

1200 S. McHenry Ave.

July 2 at Dusk

Downers Grove

Downers Grove July 4 Fireworks

Zigfield Troy Golf

1535 75th Street

July 4 at 9:30 p..m.

East Chicago, IN

East Chicago Fireworks

East Chicago Marina Boardwalk

3301 Aldis Street

July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Elk Grove

Elk Grove Lions Club Fireworks

Lions Park

Lions Drive & Elk Grove Blvd.

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Evanston

Evanston 4th of July

Sheridan Rd & Church St

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Evergreen Park

Evergreen Park Parade and Fireworks

Duffy Park

9101 S. Ridgeway

July 3 at Dusk

Frankfort

Frankfort 4th of July Celebration

Main Park

400 W. Nebraska St.

July 4 at Dusk

Glencoe

Glencoe July 4 Celebration

Lakefront Park

55 Hazel Ave.

July 4 at 9:00 p.m.

Glenview

Glenview Fourth of July

Gallery Park

Patriot & Navy Blvd.

July 4 at Dusk

Glenwood

Glenwood July 4th Celebration

Glenwoodie Golf Club

19301 State St.

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Hazel Crest

Hazel Crest Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Oak Hill Park

171st & California

July 4 at Dusk

Highland, IN

Highland 4th of July Fireworks

Homestead Park

8099 5th Street

July 4 at 9:00 p.m.

Highland Park

Highland Park Independence Day

Wolter Field

1080 Park Ave. W.

July 4 at Dusk

Hobart, IN

Hobart Parade and Fireworks

Festival Park

111 East Old Ridge Drive

July 4 at Dusk

Huntley

Huntley 4th of July Fireworks

Diecke Park

Route 47 and Mill St.

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Joliet

Joliet 4th of July Fireworks

Bicentennial Park

201 W. Jefferson St.

July 1 at Dusk

Kirkland

67th Annual Kirkland 4th of July Festival

290 South St.

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Lake Forest

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks

Deerpath Community Park

400 Hastings Rd.

July 4 at Dusk

Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich Independence Day

Paulus Park

200 South Rand Rd.

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Lansing

Lansing July Fourth

Lan-Oak Park

180th and Arcadia St.

July 4 at Dusk

Lemont

Independence Day Extravaganza

Centennial Park

16028 127th Street

July 3 at Dusk

Libertyville

Libertyville Fireworks

Butler Lake Park

500 Lake Street

July 4 at 9:15

Lockport

Lockport 4th of July Fireworks

Dellwood Park

IL-171, Lockport, IL 60441

July 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Lyons

Lyons 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

Veterans Park

46 St. & Lawndale Ave.

July 4 at Dusk

McHenry

Independence Day Fireworks

Peterson Park

4300 Peterson Park Rd.

July 1 at Dusk

Merrillville, IN

Hidden Lake Park Independence Day Celebration

Hidden Lake Park

6355 Broadway

July 3 at 9:00 p.m.

Midlothian

Thunder over Midlothian

Memorial Park

14500 S. Sawyer

June 30 at 9:30 p.m.

Morton Grove

Morton Grove Days

Harrar Park

6250 Dempster

July 4 at Dusk

Morris

Grundy County Fair

Grundy County Fairgrounds

8890 IL-47, Morris, IL

July 2 to follow 6:30pm show

July 3 at Dusk

Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival

Melas Park

1326 W. Central Road

June 30 at 9:45 pm. & July 4 at Dusk

Mundelein

Mundelein Community Days

Kracklauer Park

100 N. Seymour Ave.

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Munster, IN

Munster Independence Day

Centennial Park

900 N. Centennial Park Drive

July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Naperville

Ribfest Fireworks

Knoch Park

724 S. West Street

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Northbrook

Northbrook 4th of July

Meadowhill Park, Velodrome

Maple Ave.

July 4 at Dusk

Northlake

Leydon Township Annual Firework Show

Behind West Leyden High School

1000 N. Wolf Road

July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Oak Brook

2015 Taste of Oak Brook

Oak Brook Sports Core Grounds

800 Oak Brook Road

July 3 at Dusk

Oak Forest

26th Annual Oak Fest

159th and Central

July 4 at Dusk

Oak Lawn

Oak Lawn Fourth of July

Richards High School

10601 Central Ave.

July 4 at Dusk

Oak Park

Oak Park Parade and Fireworks

River Forest High School Football Stadium

201 North Scoville Ave.

July 4 at Dusk

Orland Hills

Orland Hills Party in the Park

Kelly Park

16670 S Haven Ave.

June 24 at 9:30 p..m.

Orland Park

Orland Park Independence Day

Centennial Park

15600 West Ave.

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Palatine

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

Community Park

July 3 at Dusk

Palos Heights

Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration

Memorial Park | Fireworks over Lake Katherine

76th Ave. and College Drive

July 3 at 9:15 p.m.

Plainfield

Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks

Bruce Ponti Park

13909 S. Budler Road

July 1 at Dusk

Romeoville

Romeoville Independence Day

Village Park

900 W. Romeo Rd.

July 3 at 9:15 p.m.

Roselle

Roselle Fireworks

Lake Park High School West

500 West Bryn Mawr Ave.

July 3 at Dusk

Rosemont

Rockin’ In the Park Concert & Fireworks

MB Financial Park

5501 Park Place

Every Thursday through August 31, including July 4

Round Lake Beach

Round Lake Beach Fireworks

Cultural Center Outdoor Stage

2007 N. Civic Center Way

July 4 at Dusk

Skokie

Skokie Parade and 3D Fireworks Fest

Niles West High School

5701 Oakton St.

July 4 at Dusk

South Holland

South Holland Fourth of July

Veterans Memorial Park

160th Place and South Park Ave.

July 4 at 9:10 p..m.

Streamwood

Streamwood 4th of July

Dolphin Park

S. Park Blvd.

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Summit

Independence Day Celebration

Summit Park

5700 S. Archer Road

July 3 at 9:20pm

St. Charles

St. Charles 4th of July

Pottawatomie Park

8 North Ave.

July 4 at Dusk

Thornton

Thornton Independence Day

Hubbard Park

100 Hubbard St.

July 4 at Dusk

Tinley Park

Tinley Park Park District’s 4th of July Celebration

McCarthy Park

16801 S. 80th Avenue

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Warrenville

Warrenville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

Cerny Park

3S258 Manning Avenue

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Waukegan

Waukegan’s July 4th Fireworks Show

Downtown Waukegan

Waukegan Lakefront

July 4 at Dusk

Westmont

Ty Warner Park

July 4 at Dusk

Wheaton

Wheaton Fourth of July Celebration

Graf Park

1701 Manchester Rd.

July 3 at Dusk

Wheeling

Wheeling Fourth of July

Chicago Executive Airport

1020 Plant Road

July 3 at 9:15 p.m.

Wilmette

Wilmette Independence Day Fireworks

Gillson Park

Sheridan Road and Michigan Ave.

July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Winnetka

Winnetka Fourthfest Fireworks

Duke Childs Field

1321 Willow Road

July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Woodstock

Fireworks Display

Emricson

1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road

July 4 at Dusk

Zion

Zion’s 4th of July Festival

Shiloh Park

2400 Dowie Memorial Drive

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.