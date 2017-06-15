Fourth of July 2017 fireworks displays in Chicago area — see the full list

Posted 12:51 PM, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 12:53PM, June 15, 2017

CHICAGO — Don’t forget to book plans to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Check out the detailed listing below for fireworks displays across the Chicago area.

If we’re missing your town’s fireworks display, fill out the form below at the bottom of this page and we’ll add it to our list.

Algonquin

Algonquin Founders’ Day

Algonquin Lakes Park
1401 Compton Dr.
July 30 at 9:00 p.m.

Antioch

Antioch July 4th Celebration

Williams Park
874 Main Street
July 4 at Dusk

Arlington Heights

Arlington Park July 4 Fireworks

Arlington Park Race Track
2200 Euclid Avenue
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Aurora

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks

RiverEdge Park
360 N. Broadway Street
July 4 at 9:35 p.m.

Barrington

Barrington 4th of July Festival

Barrington High School
616 West Main
July 4 at Dusk

Bartlett

Bartlett Fourth of July

700 S. Bartlett Road
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Batavia

Batavia July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks

Engstrom Park
Millview Drive and West Main Street
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Bensenville

Bensenville LibertyFest

Redmond Recreational Complex
735 E. Jefferson
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook All American Celebration

Bolingbrook Golf Club
2001 Rodeo Drive
July 4 at Dusk

Bridgeview

Bridgeview July 3rd Celebration

Bridgeview Park District
8100 S Beloit
July 3 at Dusk

Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove Independence Day Fireworks

Village Hall Campus
48 Raupp Blvd.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Burbank

Burbank Park Independence Day Celebration

77th and Narragansett East
July 1 at 9:30 p.m.

Burr Ridge

Burr Ridge July Fourth Fireworks

Walker Park
7425 S. Wolf Rd.
July 3 at Dusk

Chicago

Navy Pier Fireworks

Navy Pier
600 E. Grand Ave.
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Heights

Chicago Heights Spectacular Fireworks

Bloom High School’s north soccer field
101 West 10th Street
July 3 at 9:00 p.m.

Country Club Hills

Fireworks Celebration

Country Club Hills Theater Campus
4200 West 183rd Street
Country Club Hills, IL 60478
July 4 at 7:00 P.M.
Alcohol prohibited.

Crystal Lake

Fireworks on Crystal Lake

1200 S. McHenry Ave.
July 2 at Dusk

Downers Grove

Downers Grove July 4 Fireworks

Zigfield Troy Golf
1535 75th Street
July 4 at 9:30 p..m.

East Chicago, IN

East Chicago Fireworks

East Chicago Marina Boardwalk
3301 Aldis Street
July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Elk Grove

Elk Grove Lions Club Fireworks

Lions Park
Lions Drive & Elk Grove Blvd.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Evanston

Evanston 4th of July

Sheridan Rd & Church St
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Evergreen Park

Evergreen Park Parade and Fireworks

Duffy Park
9101 S. Ridgeway
July 3 at Dusk

Frankfort

Frankfort 4th of July Celebration

Main Park
400 W. Nebraska St.
July 4 at Dusk

Glencoe

Glencoe July 4 Celebration

Lakefront Park
55 Hazel Ave.
July 4 at 9:00 p.m.

Glenview

Glenview Fourth of July

Gallery Park
Patriot & Navy Blvd.
July 4 at Dusk

Glenwood

Glenwood July 4th Celebration

Glenwoodie Golf Club
19301 State St.
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Hazel Crest

Hazel Crest Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Oak Hill Park
171st & California
July 4 at Dusk

Highland, IN

Highland 4th of July Fireworks

Homestead Park
8099 5th Street
July 4 at 9:00 p.m.

Highland Park

Highland Park Independence Day

Wolter Field
1080 Park Ave. W.
July 4 at Dusk

Hobart, IN

Hobart Parade and Fireworks

Festival Park
111 East Old Ridge Drive
July 4 at Dusk

Huntley

Huntley 4th of July Fireworks

Diecke Park
Route 47 and Mill St.
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Joliet

Joliet 4th of July Fireworks

Bicentennial Park
201 W. Jefferson St.
July 1 at Dusk

Kirkland

67th Annual Kirkland 4th of July Festival

290 South St.
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Lake Forest

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks

Deerpath Community Park
400 Hastings Rd.
July 4 at Dusk

Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich Independence Day

Paulus Park
200 South Rand Rd.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Lansing

Lansing July Fourth

Lan-Oak Park
180th and Arcadia St.
July 4 at Dusk

Lemont

Independence Day Extravaganza

Centennial Park
16028 127th Street
July 3 at Dusk

Libertyville

Libertyville Fireworks

Butler Lake Park
500 Lake Street
July 4 at 9:15

Lockport

Lockport 4th of July Fireworks

Dellwood Park
IL-171, Lockport, IL 60441
July 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Lyons

Lyons 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

Veterans Park
46 St. & Lawndale Ave.
July 4 at Dusk

McHenry

Independence Day Fireworks

Peterson Park
4300 Peterson Park Rd.
July 1 at Dusk

Merrillville, IN

Hidden Lake Park Independence Day Celebration

Hidden Lake Park
6355 Broadway
July 3 at 9:00 p.m.

Midlothian

Thunder over Midlothian

Memorial Park
14500 S. Sawyer
June 30 at 9:30 p.m.

Morton Grove

Morton Grove Days

Harrar Park
6250 Dempster
July 4 at Dusk

Morris

Grundy County Fair

Grundy County Fairgrounds
8890 IL-47, Morris, IL
July 2 to follow 6:30pm show
July 3 at Dusk

Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival

Melas Park
1326 W. Central Road
June 30 at 9:45 pm. & July 4 at Dusk

Mundelein

Mundelein Community Days

Kracklauer Park
100 N. Seymour Ave.
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Munster, IN

Munster Independence Day

Centennial Park
900 N. Centennial Park Drive
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Naperville

Ribfest Fireworks

Knoch Park
724 S. West Street
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Northbrook

Northbrook 4th of July

Meadowhill Park, Velodrome
Maple Ave.
July 4 at Dusk

Northlake

Leydon Township Annual Firework Show

Behind West Leyden High School
1000 N. Wolf Road
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Oak Brook

2015 Taste of Oak Brook

Oak Brook Sports Core Grounds
800 Oak Brook Road
July 3 at Dusk

Oak Forest

26th Annual Oak Fest

159th and Central
July 4 at Dusk

Oak Lawn

Oak Lawn Fourth of July

Richards High School
10601 Central Ave.
July 4 at Dusk

Oak Park

Oak Park Parade and Fireworks

River Forest High School Football Stadium
201 North Scoville Ave.
July 4 at Dusk

Orland Hills

Orland Hills Party in the Park

Kelly Park
16670 S Haven Ave.
June 24 at 9:30 p..m.

Orland Park

Orland Park Independence Day

Centennial Park
15600 West Ave.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Palatine

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

Community Park
July 3 at Dusk

Palos Heights

Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration

Memorial Park | Fireworks over Lake Katherine
76th Ave. and College Drive
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.

Plainfield

Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks

Bruce Ponti Park
13909 S. Budler Road
July 1 at Dusk

Romeoville

Romeoville Independence Day

Village Park
900 W. Romeo Rd.
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.

Roselle

Roselle Fireworks

Lake Park High School West
500 West Bryn Mawr Ave.
July 3 at Dusk

Rosemont

Rockin’ In the Park Concert & Fireworks

MB Financial Park
5501 Park Place
Every Thursday through August 31, including July 4

Round Lake Beach

Round Lake Beach Fireworks

Cultural Center Outdoor Stage
2007 N. Civic Center Way
July 4 at Dusk

Skokie

Skokie Parade and 3D Fireworks Fest

Niles West High School
5701 Oakton St.
July 4 at Dusk

South Holland

South Holland Fourth of July

Veterans Memorial Park
160th Place and South Park Ave.
July 4 at 9:10 p..m.

Streamwood

Streamwood 4th of July

Dolphin Park
S. Park Blvd.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Summit

Independence Day Celebration

Summit Park
5700 S. Archer Road
July 3 at 9:20pm

St. Charles

St. Charles 4th of July

Pottawatomie Park
8 North Ave.
July 4 at Dusk

Summit

Summit Independence Day

Summit Park
5700 S. Archer Road
July 3 at Dusk

Thornton

Thornton Independence Day

Hubbard Park
100 Hubbard St.
July 4 at Dusk

Tinley Park

Tinley Park Park District’s 4th of July Celebration

McCarthy Park
16801 S. 80th Avenue
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Warrenville

Warrenville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

Cerny Park
3S258 Manning Avenue
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Waukegan

Waukegan’s July 4th Fireworks Show

Downtown Waukegan
Waukegan Lakefront
July 4 at Dusk

Westmont

Ty Warner Park
July 4 at Dusk

Wheaton

Wheaton Fourth of July Celebration

Graf Park
1701 Manchester Rd.
July 3 at Dusk

Wheeling

Wheeling Fourth of July

Chicago Executive Airport
1020 Plant Road
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.

Wilmette

Wilmette Independence Day Fireworks

Gillson Park
Sheridan Road and Michigan Ave.
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Winnetka

Winnetka Fourthfest Fireworks

Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road
July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Woodstock

Fireworks Display

Emricson
1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road
July 4 at Dusk

Zion

Zion’s 4th of July Festival

Shiloh Park
2400 Dowie Memorial Drive
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

 