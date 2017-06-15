FBI investigating search for missing U of I scholar as a kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The search for a missing student from China is now being investigated by the FBI as a kidnapping.

Yingying Zhang, 26, was just one month into her year-long appointment at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign when she disappeared.

Security video shows Zhang getting into a black Saturn Hatchback on North Goodwin Avenue in Urbana on June 9.

The FBI says the vehicle circled the area before making contact with Zhang. They are examining her cellphone records, to see if she called for a ride.

Please contact police with any information.