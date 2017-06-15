× Enterprise ends car-sharing in Chicago due to crime

CHICAGO — Enterprise is ending its car-sharing service in Chicago because of crime.

All reservations have been canceled, and the company is not taking any new ones.

A company spokesman said about 40-percent of its vehicles have been stolen or vandalized. That has led to a shortage of available cars for the past six weeks.

The car-sharing industry lets customers rent vehicles by the hour. Those cars are parked in locations throughout the city and are accessed with membership cards or smartphones.

Enterprise has not said if the service is shut down for good. It is still operating in Manhattan, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

The Enterprise CarShare email encouraged members to contact traditional Enterprise Rent-A-Car branch offices “for alternate mobility solutions.”

Members should find out more within a week.