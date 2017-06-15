Elderly man shot and killed on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – An elderly man died Thursday night after being shot on the South Side.

Police say the 78-year-old man was shot in the head around 4:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of S. Hermitage.

Police say he was standing outside when a light colored sedan drove passed. The suspects inside the car fired shots and hit the victim in the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say he was not the intended target. They have not released his identity at this time.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.