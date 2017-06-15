Congressman faces third surgery today after ballpark shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Majority Whip Steve Scalise is facing a third surgery today, one day after police say Illinois gunman James Hodgkinson opened fire during a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Louisiana Republican was reported in critical condition before the surgery.

Meanwhile, Congress is getting back to business today.

Votes are scheduled and the charity baseball game will go on tonight as scheduled.

But what happened yesterday is weighing heavily on everyone's minds.

During a White House event President Trump told reporters that Scalise is in worse condition than many realized and joined Americans in praying for his recovery.

Also critically injured yesterday, Matt Mika. The former congressional staffer is now a lobbyist for Tyson Foods.

He was out of surgery but remained in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from his family.

Congressional staffer Zach Barth was shot in the leg and has since been released from the hospital.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle and is in good condition.