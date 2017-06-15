Chicago-area WWII vet, 92, receives France’s highest honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- WWII veteran, J. Herman Strick, received the Legion d'Honneur, the highest honor France awards a foreign national.

The 92-year-old from Morton Grove, Ill. is best known for taking 21 German soldiers captive all by himself during the Battle of the Bulge. He participated in missions all over France, and, more than 70 years later, is receiving foreign recognition.

"I'm still surprised," Strick said. "I never felt like a hero then, and I don't feel like a hero now."

The veteran adds this medal to his illustrious resume, including a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and he spent time at WGN as a TV salesperson.