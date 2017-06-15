Chance the Rapper launches $2 million plan to help Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chance the Rapper and former Fenger High School principal Liz Dozier took to Facebook Live Wednesday to announce a new initiative to help people in Chicago.

Chance and Ms. Dozier are asking Chicago residents to pitch in with ideas about how to help Chicago kids. Applicants should record their ideas in a 90 second video using a mobile device.

In addition to posting live on his Facebook page, Chance also tweeted the initiative out to his followers:

$2 million towards great ideas to help Chicago's kids - submit @Chicago_Beyond and https://t.co/6xgJmOAyf2 #GoInnovate — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 14, 2017

You have until July 7 to upload your video, pitching your idea at chicagobeyond.org.

They will be funding winners' ideas, up to $2 million each.