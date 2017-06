CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a missing boy with autism.

Police say 7-year-old Aidan Urbaniak was last seen in the 6600 block of S Homan St in the Marquette Park neighborhood. He was wearing a brown t-shirt with dark blue shorts and tan gym shoes. He is 4’, 80 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was riding a pink scooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.