Active storms return for first half of weekend

Drying west winds on Thursday provided a respite from recent thunderstorms. By afternoon, dew point temperatures lowered to much more comfortable readings in the mid 50s. Ample sunshine heated the dry air efficiently, sending the city’s official temperature reading above 90 degrees for the sixth time this season. Periods of thunderstorms are expected from Friday, into Saturday night, as tropical moisture returns. Despite the prospect of more downpours across the area, there will be many dry hours as well. The greatest likelihood of storms is forecast to occur Saturday evening. A weather pattern similar to the one that produced Wednesday’s severe storms is to evolve by Saturday, raising the possibility of another round of damaging winds and hail.