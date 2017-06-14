Volunteers rescue injured birds that have crashed into Chicago buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Did you know that every morning a large group of volunteers walks the Chicago Loop looking to rescue birds that have collided with Chicago buildings?

Hoping to nurse the injured birds back to health, Annette Prince, the director of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, and several other volunteers, collect the injured birds and take them to Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn, where they help give these birds a second chance.

"It's so rewarding to know that we helped these little guys out... we want to make it better for all of them," said Prince.

Unfortunately, not all of the birds can be saved, and those that don't survive are transferred to the Chicago Field Museum for research.

If you find an injured bird you can call the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors at 773-988-1867 or if you'd like to volunteer with them, you can find more information on their website.