× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 4:15PM CDT for western McHenry County and Boone County in Illinois

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Western McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 415 PM CDT

* At 110 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Belvidere, Woodstock, Harvard, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Capron,

Hebron, Timberlane, Greenwood, Caledonia and Union.

* Minor flooding was reported by law enforcement in Belvidere around

100 PM CDT.