Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 4:15PM CDT for western McHenry County and Boone County in Illinois
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Western McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…
Boone County in north central Illinois…
* Until 415 PM CDT
* At 110 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in
the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Belvidere, Woodstock, Harvard, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Capron,
Hebron, Timberlane, Greenwood, Caledonia and Union.
* Minor flooding was reported by law enforcement in Belvidere around
100 PM CDT.