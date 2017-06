× Torrential rainfall affecting far NW-N suburbs.

A training line of strong, to severe thunderstorms will continue to impact portions of north central and northeast Illinois heading into the evening commute. The line extends from NW DeKalb county, across southern McHenry, northern Kane and Lake counties.

Rainfall rates of near 3 inches per hour can be expected in localized areas through at least 5 PM. Expect flooding of roadways and low lying areas.