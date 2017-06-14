The Chicago Fire’s early success was part of Paul M. Banks visit to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are a pair of second place surprises in Chicago this June - and both were very much unexpected.

Many expected the Cubs to be in first place in a weak NL Central - but instead they are looking up at the Milwaukee Brewers. It's gotten a number of fans upset as they hope for a repeat World Series title.

A more positive surprise has been the Chicago Fire, who've stunned the MLS with their strong start to the 2017 season. At the moment, they sit in second place in the entire league after not making the playoffs the last four seasons.

Paul M. Banks at TheSportsBank.net discussed those topics during his latest appearance on Sports Feed Wednesday with Jarrett Payton.

To watch Paul's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.