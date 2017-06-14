× Significant thunderstorms over Cook County until 1:15PM CDT

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY UNTIL

115 PM CDT…

At 1243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Bridgeport, or near Northerly Island, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn, Chatham, Summit, Lyons, Stickney, Midway

Airport, Lincoln Park, Navy Pier, Northerly Island, Burbank,

Evergreen Park, Bridgeport, Forest View, Bedford Park, Englewood,

Lakeview, Hyde Park and Humboldt Park.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 283 and 294.

I-57 between mile markers 355 and 358.

I-94 between mile markers 47 and 65.

I-290 between mile markers 24 and 29.

I-294 between mile markers 47 and 65.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for

northeastern Illinois.

