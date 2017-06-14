× Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of Northeast Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 315 PM CDT

* At 228 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bridgeport,

or near Chatham, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Oak Lawn, Chatham, Stickney, Midway

Airport, Lincoln Park, Northerly Island, Navy Pier, Burbank,

Evergreen Park, Bridgeport, Forest View, Bedford Park, Englewood,

Rogers Park, Logan Square, Douglas Park and Lakeview.

———————————————————————————–

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 315 PM CDT

* At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gurnee,

moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, Vernon

Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake,

Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Island Lake,

Long Grove, Park City and Lincolnshire.

Including the following interstates…

I-94 between mile markers 1 and 21.

I-294 between mile markers 1 and 21.

———————————————————————————-

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Ford County in east central Illinois…

Southwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

* Until 330 PM CDT

* At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gibson City,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Gibson City, Gilman, Onarga, Buckley, Gibson, Danforth, Melvin,

Roberts, Elliott and Thawville.

Including the following interstate…

I-57 between mile markers 269 and 288.