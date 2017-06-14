Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of east central Illinois and northwest Indiana

Posted 3:00 PM, June 14, 2017, by

Shelf cloud near Compton IL

Areas highlighted in yellow denote severe thunderstorm warnings.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Newton County in northwestern Indiana…
Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 330 PM CDT

* At 243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Enos, moving
northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
De Motte, Fair Oaks, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke and
Wheatfield.

Including the following interstate…
Indiana I-65 between mile markers 220 and 231.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

* Until 330 PM CDT

* At 250 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gilman, or 7
miles northeast of Piper City, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Gilman, Clifton, Ashkum and Danforth.

Including the following interstate…
I-57 between mile markers 285 and 299.