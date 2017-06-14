× Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of east central Illinois and northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Newton County in northwestern Indiana…

Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 330 PM CDT

* At 243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Enos, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

De Motte, Fair Oaks, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke and

Wheatfield.

Including the following interstate…

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 220 and 231.

——————————————————————————-

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

* Until 330 PM CDT

* At 250 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gilman, or 7

miles northeast of Piper City, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Gilman, Clifton, Ashkum and Danforth.

Including the following interstate…

I-57 between mile markers 285 and 299.