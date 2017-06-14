Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of east central Illinois and northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Newton County in northwestern Indiana…
Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana…
* Until 330 PM CDT
* At 243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Enos, moving
northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
De Motte, Fair Oaks, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke and
Wheatfield.
Including the following interstate…
Indiana I-65 between mile markers 220 and 231.
——————————————————————————-
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…
* Until 330 PM CDT
* At 250 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gilman, or 7
miles northeast of Piper City, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Gilman, Clifton, Ashkum and Danforth.
Including the following interstate…
I-57 between mile markers 285 and 299.