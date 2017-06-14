× Severe thunderstorm warnings in the immediate Chicago area have expired.

As of 5:45 PM, No severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for the metro area. However, thunderstorms containing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail continue. The greatest concentration of storms lies across Cook and eastern Du Page counties, with scattered activity elsewhere. Expect localized flooding as these storms move northeast across the area.

To the south and east, active storms continue in an arc from Lake county Indiana, to Iroquois county, where a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 6:30 PM.