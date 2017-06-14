Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:15PM CDT for portions of Livingston, Grundy and Kankakee Counties in Illinois
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois…
Southeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…
Western Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…
* Until 215 PM CDT
* At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dwight,
moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Dwight, Herscher, Gardner, Odell, Essex, South Wilmington,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Cabery, Campus, Reddick, East Brooklyn, Irwin
and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate…
I-55 between mile markers 211 and 226.
Latest Metro Weather Radar Mosaic…