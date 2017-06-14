× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:15PM CDT for portions of Livingston, Grundy and Kankakee Counties in Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois…

Southeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

Western Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 215 PM CDT

* At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dwight,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Dwight, Herscher, Gardner, Odell, Essex, South Wilmington,

Bonfield, Buckingham, Cabery, Campus, Reddick, East Brooklyn, Irwin

and Union Hill.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 211 and 226.

Latest Metro Weather Radar Mosaic…