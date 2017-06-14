× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:15PM CDT for northwestern Lake County and McHenry County in Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 215 PM CDT

* At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenwood, or

near Wonder Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

McHenry, Woodstock, Antioch, Fox Lake, Harvard, Lake Villa,

Marengo, Wonder Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Long Lake, Lindenhurst,

Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Richmond, Hebron, Bull Valley,

McCullom Lake, Ringwood and Greenwood.