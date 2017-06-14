× Severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Iroquois county

At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clifton, or 11

miles northwest of Watseka, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Gilman, Clifton, Ashkum and Danforth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.