× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 1:30PM CDT for northwestern McHenry and northern Boone Counties in Illinois

Update 1:03PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES…

At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harvard, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Woodstock, Harvard, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Richmond, Capron, Hebron,

Timberlane and Caledonia.

____________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 130 PM CDT

* At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Capron, or

near Harvard, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Woodstock, Harvard, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Richmond, Capron,

Hebron, Timberlane and Caledonia.

