× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois…

Northeastern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Western Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

Western Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 515 PM CDT

* At 437 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Leland to near Seneca to near Flanagan, moving

east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT…Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Large

hail is also possible.

* Locations impacted include…

Joliet, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox,

Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Marseilles, Dwight, Seneca,

Wilmington, Ingalls Park, Shorewood, Manhattan, Braidwood, Coal

City and Diamond.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 203 and 264.

I-80 between mile markers 97 and 138.

These storms have a history of producing frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, winds to 60 mph, and quarter sized hail.

——————————————————————————-

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Southern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 515 PM CDT

* At 436 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Waterman to Leland, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Aurora, St. Charles, Oswego, Yorkville, Little Rock, Plano,

Sandwich, Shabbona, DeKalb, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove,

Elburn, Cortland, Hinckley, Somonauk, Earlville, Waterman, Maple

Park and Leland.

Including the following interstate…

I-88 between mile markers 85 and 114.