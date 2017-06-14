× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of NE Illinois, including the city of Chicago

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 545 PM CDT

* At 502 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Sugar Grove to Shorewood, moving northeast at

55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts, and hail to the size of pennies.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg,

Bolingbrook, Palatine, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn,

Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst,

Lombard, Carol Stream and Romeoville.

The RiverEdge Park, and Elmhurst Block to Block Party should seek

safe shelter!

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 244 and 285.

I-80 between mile markers 122 and 140.

I-88 between mile markers 109 and 140.

I-290 between mile markers 1 and 20.

I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30.