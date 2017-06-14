× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lake, McHenry, Kane and Cook counties.

Areas in yellow denote severe thunderstorm warnings.

—————————————————————————–

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 430 PM CDT

* At 334 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Prairie Grove to near Huntley, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Palatine, Hoffman Estates, Carpentersville, Gurnee,

Mundelein, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Grayslake, Libertyville,

Lake Zurich, Round Lake, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Barrington, Lake

Villa, Island Lake, Long Grove and Wonder Lake.

Including the following interstates…

I-90 between mile markers 28 and 40.

I-94 near mile marker 4.

I-294 near mile marker 4.