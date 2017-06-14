× Severe thunderstorm warning for LaSalle and Livingston counties.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois…

La Salle County in north central Illinois…

* Until 445 PM CDT

* At 407 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Ladd to McNabb to near Roanoke, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Ottawa, Streator, Pontiac, Peru, Mendota, Marseilles, Oglesby,

Seneca, Serena, La Salle, Spring Valley, Sheridan, Utica,

Earlville, North Utica, Flanagan, Wenona, Tonica, Grand Ridge and

Naplate.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 41 and 73.

I-55 between mile markers 192 and 203.

I-80 between mile markers 73 and 101.