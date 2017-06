× Multiple shot at GOP baseball practice in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — There are reports of a shooting at a baseball field in alexandria, virginia.

Congress members were at the game and at least one congressman was shot.

WGN’s sister station in Richmond, Va., reports that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was the congressman shot. He is from Louisiana.

Congressional aides were also shot. The shooter is in police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.