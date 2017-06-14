× Man’s haircut may have made him a target in fatal shooting

A man was shot and killed on the South Side. His family believes he may have been the victim of a mistaken identity.

45 year-old Charles Smith was shot at 65th and Maryland as he walked home from a laundromat early, Wednesday morning.

He died next to a church, and just steps away from his home.

He was an independent barber. The latest style he was showing-off was a shaved head, with a series of stars. His loved ones think this latest haircut may have made him a target.