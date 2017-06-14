John Dietz discusses the Blackhawks offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been almost six weeks since Stan Bowman stood at the podium at the United Center to voice his displeasure about the Blackhawks' quick exit from the playoffs.

He vowed changes after the team lost for the second-straight year in the first round after winning the Stanley Cup in 2015.

So far, the changes have been subtle - but with the draft around the corner more could be on the way.

John Dietz, the Blackhawks' beat writer for the Daily Herald, joined Sports Feed to talk about some of the moves made and yet to be done on Wednesday's show.

