Flood warning for portions of northern Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in…

Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 1145 PM CDT

* At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms have

produced significant rainfall amounts which will cause flooding

from excessive runoff. According to radar estimates…around two

to four and a half inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts of one half inch to an inch are possible through early

evening.

* Minor flooding has been reported in portions of McHenry

County…with several roads closed due to three to four inches of

water on the roadways. The runoff from that rain that has fallen

is expected to cause this flooding to persist and in some

locations to worsen…especially in low lying flood prone areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Island Lake, Marengo, Genoa, Lake

In The Hills, Huntley, Hampshire, Lakewood, Oakwood Hills, Prairie

Grove, Kirkland, Kingston, Bull Valley, Holiday Hills, Trout

Valley, Fox River Valley Gardens, Crystal Lake and Cary.