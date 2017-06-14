× Flood advisory extended across Lake and McHenry counties.

At 2:15 PM CDT, radar indicated a thunderstorm with very heavy rain continued to move northeast across eastern McHenry and Lake counties. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for the affected area.

——————————————————————————————

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Eastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 515 PM CDT

* At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Round Lake, Antioch, Wauconda, Fox

Lake, Lake Villa, Island Lake, Wonder Lake, Pistakee Highlands,

Long Lake, Lake In The Hills, Huntley, Lindenhurst, Johnsburg,

Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Hampshire and Lakewood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.