× Davidson slam leads Sox past Orioles

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Davidson hit his first career grand slam, Derek Holland scattered eight hits over six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Jose Abreu went 3 for 4 and Avisail Garcia had a two-run double as Chicago won its second straight after dropping nine of 11.

Davidson leads the White Sox with 12 homers in 163 at-bats.

Manny Machado had an RBI-single for the Orioles, who dropped to 31-32 with the loss.

Holland (5-6) faced trouble in every inning, but managed to give up just one run. The left-hander had lost his three previous starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 13 innings (10.38 ERA) during that span.

Baltimore starter Alec Asher (2-5) allowed six runs and six hits in five-plus innings following a fast start.

The Orioles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Joey Rickard had a leadoff double, was sacrificed to third and scored on a long single by Machado that one-hopped the wall in left field. Machado was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Chicago strung together three straight hits to begin the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Melky Cabrera and Abreu singled to put runners on first and second. Garcia then doubled to the left-center gap to score both runners.

The Orioles seemed poised to answer in the fifth, but Holland worked out of a jam — runners on first and third with no outs — by getting Machado to pop up to second and clean-up hitter Mark Trumbo to bounce into a double play.

Holland escaped trouble in the sixth following a leadoff double by Trey Mancini.

Davidson’s slam in the bottom of the inning made it 6-1 and knocked Asher out of the game.

Abreu started the sixth with a single, Garcia was hit by a pitch and Todd Frazier walked to load the bases. Davidson worked the count to 3-2 and cracked a fastball deep into the left-field bleachers, a blast estimated at 438 feet.