After big night Tuesday, Anthony Rizzo will bat leadoff again for the Cubs

QUEENS, N.Y. – With one swing, he immediately justified an unusual move by Joe Maddon.

In his first at-bat as the leadoff hitter for the first time in his Cubs’ career, Anthony Rizzo smacked a 450-foot homer to start the game for the Cubs. It was a boost needed for a team that scored just one run the game before and had lost five of their last six games.

Rizzo would go on to drive in two more runs on the night as the Cubs exploded for 14 runs in a win over the Mets at Citi Field. With that, Rizzo added to his team-high of 40 RBIs will picking up his 14th homer.

After such a great night, why mess with it? Maddon will not.

For a second-straight night and for just the third time in his career, Rizzo will be batting in the top spot for the Cubs as they face the Mets and Matt Harvey this evening.

Ian Happ, who hit his first career Grand Slam in Tuesday’s 14-3 victory, will bat second with Kris Bryant third.

Mike Montgomery gets the start for the Cubs as they attempt to go back over the .500 mark with a victory tonight.