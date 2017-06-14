× SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FOR EASTERN WINNEBAGO…WEST CENTRAL MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES…

At 1224 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Caledonia, or

near Loves Park, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Harvard, Roscoe,

Poplar Grove, Cherry Valley, Capron, Timberlane and Caledonia.

Latest Metro Weather Radar Mosaic…