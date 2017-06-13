× Woman abandoned by human smugglers, trapped for 40 hours inside vehicle

NOGALES, Ariz. — A woman was rescued after being trapped inside an ambulance for nearly two days.

Authorities say the woman paid human smugglers to take her from Mexico across the border into Arizona last week.

They used an old ambulance and hid the woman inside a small compartment.

But the smugglers abandoned the vehicle, leaving the woman trapped inside for nearly 40 hours in sweltering temperatures.

She had a cellphone and called her brother in Mexico.

He helped Border Patrol agents find his sister.

The woman was treated for dehydration and taken to a nearby hospital where she fully recovered.

She will now be deported to Mexico.