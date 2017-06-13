Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago perform LIVE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUL CHILDREN OF CHICAGO

35TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

HOUSE OF HOPE

CHICAGO

SOULCHILDRENCHICAGO.ORG

We were honored today to have the internationally acclaimed gospel choir, "The Soul Children of Chicago" join us in studio.

They're celebrating 35 years of music this weekend with an anniversary reunion concert that will bring together 3 generations of singers.

Under the leadership of Walt Whitman, the group boasts a 100% graduation rate, with members going on to pursue careers in faith, medicine, law, business, politics and of course the arts and music.

In addition to putting out incredible praise and worship music, the organization has inspired young people around the world, spawning "Soul Children" choirs in Oslo, Sweden, Germany and Indonesia. They're also noted for their humanitarian efforts that include building a well in Liberia as well as adopting an orphanage in Barcelona.

Watch them surprise Micky Dolenz from The Monkees! The 60's music and tv icon even joined in!