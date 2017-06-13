× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 9:30PM CDT for portions of Iroquois County, Illinois and and Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana

635 PM CDT TUE JUN 13 2017

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

Central Newton County in northwestern Indiana…

West central Jasper County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 930 PM CDT

* At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. Two to three inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rensselaer, Morocco, Surrey, Beaver City, Brook, Collegeville,

Martinton, Beaverville, Donovan, Papineau and Mount Ayr.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.