Suburban woman charged after young boy found alone at Rainbow Beach

CHICAGO – A woman has been charged after a young boy was found alone at Rainbow Beach Sunday night.

Police say 28-year-old Shadonna McFadden of Carpentersville, Illinois has been charged with one count of child endangerment.

“McFadden caused the circumstances to endanger the life and health of a child by leaving the child alone and unattended,” police said in a statement.

It is unclear McFadden’s relationship to the child.

The boy, who is believed to be two or three years old, was found at the beach around 10 p.m.