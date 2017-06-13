Suburban boy calls 911 after losing fidget spinner, officers ‘step up’ to help

AURORA, Ill. – Suburban police officer went “above” and beyond to help a boy in Aurora.
Aurora police officer Jeff Parrish and Sergeant Doug Podschweit were sent to a home after a 911 call was hung up.
They found a 6-year-old boy had made the call because he accidentally threw his fidget spinner onto a neighbor’s balcony.
The officers stepped up to the challenge because that neighboring apartment was vacant.
They grabbed a ladder from a neighbor and found the spinner.
The boy was very happy and even posed for a picture with the officers.
