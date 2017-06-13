× Strong thunderstorm Significant Weather Advisory until 8:15PM CDT for north-central Livingston County

749 PM CDT TUE JUN 13 2017

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTY

UNTIL 815 PM CDT…

At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Odell, or near Pontiac, moving east at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Pontiac, Odell and Cornell.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 196 and 213.