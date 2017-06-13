× …SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OGLE AND NORTH CENTRAL LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT…

At 449 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Oregon. This storm was nearly stationary.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Dixon, Oregon, Franklin Grove and Ashton.

Including the following interstate…

I-88 between mile markers 56 and 71.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

