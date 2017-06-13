Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6PM EDT for Eastern Benton County Indiana
The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6PM EDT for eastern Benton County , Indiana.
At 522 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barce, moving
east at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Otterbein, Atkinson, Templeton, Wadena, Barce, Lochiel, Foresman
and Oxford.
Current Regional Weather radar Mosaic…