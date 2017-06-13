WATCH LIVE: AG Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate intelligence committee

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6PM EDT for Eastern Benton County Indiana

Posted 4:31 PM, June 13, 2017

taken in Sugar Grove, didn't see too much severe weather but had some very interesting cloud formations and coloring

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6PM EDT for eastern Benton County , Indiana.

At 522 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barce, moving

east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Otterbein, Atkinson, Templeton, Wadena, Barce, Lochiel, Foresman

and Oxford.

Current Regional Weather radar Mosaic…

 

 