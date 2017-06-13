× Cancelled: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

Update…Warning cancelled…

630 PM CDT TUE JUN 13 2017

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY IS

CANCELLED…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and

heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Update 6:17PM CDT:

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY…

At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Valparaiso,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Valparaiso, Lincoln Hills, Malden and Kvpz.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 645 PM CDT

* At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Valparaiso,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Valparaiso, Chesterton, Lincoln Hills, Malden and Kvpz.

Including the following interstates…

Indiana I-90 between mile markers 31 and 37.

Indiana I-94 near mile marker 32.